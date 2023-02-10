Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the January 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aluf Stock Performance
Aluf stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
Aluf Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluf (AHIX)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.