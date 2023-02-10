Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the January 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aluf Stock Performance

Aluf stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology-based device components.

