Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Up 4.5%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 87,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 737,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -357.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Altus Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 27.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altus Power by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.