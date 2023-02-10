Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Purchased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Altus Power accounts for 3.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 1.19% of Altus Power worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

