Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NYSE MO opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

