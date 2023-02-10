Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.45 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.46 EPS.

NYSE:AYX traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. 5,768,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.64.

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Alteryx by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

