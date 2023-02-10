Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $78.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

AYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

