Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s previous close.

AYX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54.

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

