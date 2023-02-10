Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 3,033.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alstom Trading Down 1.0 %

ALSMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 174,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alstom has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Get Alstom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSMY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alstom from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alstom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.