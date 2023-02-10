Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

