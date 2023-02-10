AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 850 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.18. 387,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

