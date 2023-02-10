AlphaCore Capital LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 394,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,047. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

