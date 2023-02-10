AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $13.46 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 6.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12,054.9% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 619,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 613,956 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 57,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 1,907,399 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

