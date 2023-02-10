AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 798 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.48. 383,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,814. The firm has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.31.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

