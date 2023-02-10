AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

CL traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $73.27. 667,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,864. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.