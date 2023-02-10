Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. 11,561,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,084,105. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.