Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.12 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $122.30 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.01414903 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015306 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00039778 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.01689400 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

