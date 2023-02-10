Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $122.30 million and $3.34 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.01414903 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006417 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015306 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00039778 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.01689400 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001114 BTC.
About Alpha Finance Lab
Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.
Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.
