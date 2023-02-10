AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 82.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 60,821 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

