Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.34

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.34 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 63.43 ($0.76). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.79), with a volume of 3,835,270 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Alliance Pharma from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,265.00.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

