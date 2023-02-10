Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 991,245 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,018,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $129.40.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

