Algebris UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 333,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,000. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 4.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,114,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,063,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after buying an additional 199,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,169,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,217,000 after buying an additional 294,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

FITB stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

