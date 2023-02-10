Algebris UK Ltd Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises 0.7% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 130,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 2.9 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

