Algebris UK Ltd Has $2.21 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Algebris UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney accounts for 1.0% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.2 %

HWC stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HWC shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.