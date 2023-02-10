Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 1.6 %

Alfa Laval Corporate stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 8,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DNB Markets downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.57.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

