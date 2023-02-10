Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($166.67) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. Airbus has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

