Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €105.00 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($112.90) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of AIR traded up €0.36 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €113.66 ($122.22). The stock had a trading volume of 877,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.78. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

