Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €160.00 ($172.04) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

EPA:AIR traded up €0.36 ($0.39) on Friday, hitting €113.66 ($122.22). 877,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €114.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.78. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($107.49).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

