AGL Energy Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:AGL)

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Mark Twidell bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.95 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of A$30,210.00 ($20,834.48). In other AGL Energy news, insider Mark Twidell bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.95 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,210.00 ($20,834.48). Also, insider Christine Holman purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.09 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of A$105,170.00 ($72,531.03).

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

