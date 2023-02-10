agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Position Lessened by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lowered its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,337,500 shares during the period. agilon health makes up approximately 46.8% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned about 0.47% of agilon health worth $4,557,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in agilon health by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

agilon health Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,613 shares of company stock worth $746,114. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

