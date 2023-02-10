Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

