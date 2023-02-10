Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Affirm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at $577,714.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

