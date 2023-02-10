Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $164.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.15.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after buying an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,291,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 337,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,777,000 after buying an additional 104,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,969,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

