AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.72

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.72 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 31.10 ($0.37). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 25.98 ($0.31), with a volume of 7,501,308 shares traded.

AFC Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £207.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.19.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

