Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AGLE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
