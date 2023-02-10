Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGLE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 676,718 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

