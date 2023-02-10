Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AEGXF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

