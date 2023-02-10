Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the January 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Adventus Mining Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ADVZF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,066. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Adventus Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

