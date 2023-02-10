Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) were up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 206,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 398,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $847.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 25.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 17.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

