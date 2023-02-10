Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.00 million-$435.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.39 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-1.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.71.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

AEIS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.60. 27,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

