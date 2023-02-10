Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-1.35 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.35 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

