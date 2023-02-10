Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Benchmark

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.71.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.