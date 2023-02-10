Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, an increase of 2,685.1% from the January 15th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Insider Activity at Advanced Emissions Solutions
In related news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance
ADES traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 22,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter.
About Advanced Emissions Solutions
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
