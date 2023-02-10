Adshares Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $43.88 million and $436,198.72 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008146 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000961 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002065 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,488,058 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second."

