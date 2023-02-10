Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.99 on Friday, reaching $371.82. 458,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,816. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $499.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.70 and a 200 day moving average of $347.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

