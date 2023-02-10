adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.00 ($143.01) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday.

adidas stock traded up €2.26 ($2.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €156.26 ($168.02). The company had a trading volume of 426,865 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €135.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.45. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

