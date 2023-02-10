ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.57. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 38,903 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $606,798.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $16,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,842.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $28,409,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

