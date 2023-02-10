Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stake Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Acuity Brands worth $23,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.65. The company had a trading volume of 58,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,195. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $198.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.