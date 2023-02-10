Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

