Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664,806 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $92,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.26 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

