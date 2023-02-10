Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 514,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,812,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 182,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.