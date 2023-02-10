AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded at SVB Securities

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was upgraded by SVB Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $153.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. SVB Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.19.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

